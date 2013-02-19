STRATACACHE Announces New Tokyo Office

STRATACACHE has announced the opening of a new sales and service office in Tokyo, Japan.



The expansion is aimed at building on the company’s global presence, as it recently announced the opening of an office in Hong Kong.

The new facility, located in Shinjuku Park Tower, will function as both a sales and technical support office for STRATACACHE Digital Menu Boards, Digital Play, Content Distribution and Acceleration and consumer interactive mobile solutions powered by STRATACACHE’s software technology.

“STRATACACHE currently works with hundreds of global clients, but establishing our presence in Tokyo will enable us to further accelerate our growth in Japan and enhance service to customers in the entire Asia-Pacific region,” said Chris Riegel, STRATACACHE CEO. “We are seeing demand from brands for innovative digital media solutions throughout the region.”