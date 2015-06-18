Stewart Filmscreen Spotlights FIDELEDY Vision at InfoComm15

Designed for digital signage, broadcast and staging applications, Stewart Filmscreen's new FIDELEDY Vision Image Enhancement System transforms video walls by eliminating moiré interference and enhancing image fidelity.

According to the company, LED displays can now be coupled with Stewart's FIDELEDY Vision to create a diffuse, film-like appearance and cure moiré interference that can affect broadcasters, filmmakers and the viewing audiences they cater to, as well.