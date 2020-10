InfoComm Rental & Staging New Product Award Winners Announced

The 2013 InfoComm/Rental & Staging New Product Award Winners were announced at a special Awards ceremony on Tuesday in Orlando, on the eve of the InfoComm show floor opening. NewBay Media Executive Editor David Keene, presented the trophies to the winners, and the opening of the InfoComm show floor Wednesday found winners' booths displaying the new hardware. This year’s award winners demonstrated excellence in offering the most innovative rental and staging products of 2012-2013, in eighteen categories.

The 2013 InfoComm/Rental & Staging New Product Award Winners are:

BEST LOUDSPEAKER FOR THE STAGING MARKET

L-ACOUSTICS

5XT Loudspeaker / Ultra-compact Coaxial Enclosure

BEST AUDIO CONTROL PRODUCT FOR THE STAGING MARKET

Crown International

Crown USBX Interface



BEST AUDIO CONTROL OR MIXING PRODUCT

Meyer Sound

Galileo Callisto Loudspeaker Management System



BEST VIDEO PROJECTION PRODUCT HIGH LUMEN

Panasonic

PT-DZ21KU 3-Chip DLP Projector



BEST VIDEO PROJECTION PRODUCT/10K LUMEN OR LESS

Sony Electronics

VPL-FH36 Projector

BEST FLAT PANEL DISPLAY

LG Electronics USA

LG Outdoor Display 47WX50MF



BEST FLAT PANEL DISPLAY - LARGER THAN 70 INCH

Samsung Electronics America

Samsung ME75B 75" LED-backlit LCD



BEST LED DISPLAY

Barco

LiveDots C5 Display



BEST VIDEO SIGNAL PROCESSING OR DISTRIBUTION PRODUCT

Gefen

32x32 Modular Matrix/GEF-MOD-32432



BEST VIDEO SIGNAL PROCESSING - SWITCHING

Analog Way

Smart Edge FX STE200 High-Resolution Seamless Switcher



BEST VIDEO/BROADCAST OR VIDEO/STREAMING PRODUCT

Blackmagic Design

ATEM 1 M/E Production Switcher

BEST PROJECTION SCREEN

AV Stumpfl GmbH

FullWhite Screen



BEST RENTAL MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE

IntelliEvent

Inventory Control/Asset Management Software



BEST GENERAL AV PRODUCT

Barco

ClickShare

BEST GENERAL AV PRODUCT - CARTS AND CASES

Draper, Inc

Draper Carrying Cases



BEST SHOW CONTROL

Dataton

WATCHOUT Multi-Image Display Software



BEST DIGITAL SIGNAGE PRODUCT

Premier Mounts

MTM-3000 Christie MicroTiles Mounting Bracket



BEST DIGITAL SIGNAGE PRODUCT - DISPLAYS

Stewart Filmscreen