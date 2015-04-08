Stewart Filmscreen Hires Momentum Group as Rocky Mountain Sales Rep

Stewart Filmscreen has named Momentum Group as its independent commercial sales rep firm for the Rocky Mountain territory, including Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming.

As Stewart Filmscreen’s residential representative in this region, Momentum Group specializes in audio, video, control, networking, shade systems, and related products. Now, Momentum Group will also help maximize Stewart’s commercial sales, by deploying strategic initiatives and providing new opportunities for integrators, dealers, and technology consultants in the region.

“The Momentum Group team has extensive technical expertise and their service and support is second to none in the region," said Stewart Filmscreen VP of sales and marketing, Peter Brown. "We are thrilled to have them onboard as both our residential and commercial reps in the Rockies, as we know firsthand they will help Stewart Filmscreen’s partners stay abreast of and succeed in the ever-evolving consumer, custom, and commercial markets."

Momentum Group’s technical expertise, knowledge, and installation acumen will help Stewart Filmscreen dealers better serve their customers, promoting beautifully integrated Stewart solutions that also provide superior image integrity. As part of the engagement, Momentum Group will provide Stewart dealers with intense and ongoing training on all of the company’s screens, materials, and custom capabilities. This will include historical and operational information that tells the unique Stewart story, such as the company’s emphasis on world-class material science, in-house manufacturing prowess, custom engineering, and A-list clientele.

Momentum Group will also teach dealers how to deliver unparalleled image quality by specifying and optimizing Stewart’s high-performance screen materials and frames appropriate for the particular viewing environment and application.