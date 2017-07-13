Stewart Filmscreen Expands Executive Management Team

Stewart Filmscreen has appointed three new executive team members. Effective immediately, Michael A. Stadler assumes the role of chief financial officer (CFO); Rhonda Nelson leads the charge in creating brand marketing strategies and execution as the new director of marketing, and Todd Eddy will drive and grow Stewart Filmscreen’s presence in the commercial market worldwide as vice president of global commercial sales. These individuals join CEO and president Shannon Townley and the rest of the Stewart Filmscreen team in leading the organization with continued emphasis on market growth and innovation.



Michael A. Stadler

Stadler, a financial manager with expertise in business planning, staff development, and financial reporting for a number of light industrial, construction, and manufacturing companies, joins Stewart Filmscreen as the new chief financial officer. In his role, Stadler will help ensure profitability, managing all aspects of Stewart Filmscreen’s financial growth and overseeing the accounting department.

Stadler said he is excited to join the AV community and to work with a prestigious firm based in his hometown of Torrance, CA. “My family has been a part of the South Bay business community for four generations,” he said. “It’s exciting to join a family-owned, family-operated business with such a rich legacy of excellence in Southern California and beyond. I look forward to steering Stewart Filmscreen through the next generation of growth and profitability worldwide.”



Rhonda NelsonWith proven success in setting companies on course for a sustainable competitive advantage, and with expertise in both traditional and digital marketing strategies and execution, Nelson joins the team as director of marketing. Building brand marketing strategies and implementing those to drive growth and increase Stewart’s visibility, she will utilize her extensive, 15-year marketing experience working with Fortune 500 accounts such as Ford, General Motors, and Proctor & Gamble, as well as PBS broadcaster Tavis Smiley.

Nelson comes to Stewart Filmscreen directly from Champion Sales, an international manufacturing, and supply company, where she provided strategic direction in the U.S and Europe. “While I’m new to the AV industry, I welcome the challenge and opportunity,” she said. “I’m excited to work with an iconic brand such as Stewart Filmscreen and look forward to using my marketing experience to brand and market the ‘next generation.’”



Todd EddyEddy, the new vice president of global commercial sales, comes to Stewart Filmscreen from STEM Fuse, where he managed global sales and marketing for the educational resource provider specializing in developing web-based science, technology, engineering, and math curriculum. Todd also brings a strong pedigree in the commercial pro AV market. Prior to his time at STEM Fuse, he helped to manage and run a large sales team at Troxell Communications for several years as well as helping spearhead emerging market category development.

Eddy brings this passion for sales, technology, and relationship building to Stewart Filmscreen, where he will manage all aspects of commercial sales worldwide, supporting Stewart Filmscreen’s international and domestic commercial sales representatives and its worldwide dealer network. In this role, Eddy will focus on growing commercial business and related market segments worldwide. He will work closely with architects, consultants, and integrators to invigorate sales growth, manage commercial sales pricing programs and initiatives, and will support Stewart Filmscreen sales teams and offices in Torrance, CA; Cincinnati, OH; Denmark, and Singapore.

“With years of experience supporting younger generations to prepare them for STEM careers, it’s exciting to be on the other side of that fence, working for a top AV industry manufacturer who employs the latest technologies in their products and manufacturing techniques,” Eddy said. “I’m excited to help facilitate greater adoption of Stewart Filmscreen’s cutting edge projection technology in important vertical markets such as education, and I’m especially proud to be part of the ‘next generation’ of excellence here at Stewart Filmscreen.”