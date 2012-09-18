Christie MicroTiles and Projectors for FishNet Security

Two Christie MicroTiles video walls and three Christie DHD800 1-chip DLP projectors are helping keep watch at FishNet Security in Overland Park, Kan. FishNet Security is the largest information security solutions provider in North America, with clients in energy, financial services, government, healthcare, retail and other industry sectors.



FishNet Security, which serves most Fortune 500 companies, chose Christie to fulfill many of the company’s visual technology needs in its new headquarters.

“When we bring clients and guests through our facility, it’s important to show them our latest solutions,” said Max Dodge, vice president of Sales at FishNet Security. “We brought in vendors like Christie to help us achieve that goal.”

A 10-unit wide by 6-unit high Christie MicroTiles array greets guests in the lobby of the new headquarters as they step off the elevator. Powered by Christie Jumpstart, the video wall displays media content provided by FishNet Security’s in-house Multimedia Group.

“This particular Christie MicroTiles array is flush with the wall and features vibrant graphics, which means people notice the content quickly,” said Justin Copeland, director of Multimedia at FishNet Security. “Guests immediately see their own names or those of the corporations they represent on the MicroTiles.”



In the company’s Security Operations Center (SOC), a 22-unit wide by 7-unit high curved Christie MicroTiles video wall supported by a frame created by RP Visual Solutions displays threat intelligence data, various monitoring tool dashboards, open work tickets, active service calls and other Java-based applications.

“When there is a security concern or other issue, they project and share that information with their colleagues and supervisors,” Dodge added. “Everyone then analyzes it and the appropriate action is taken. There is also a constant security monitor globe displayed on the MicroTiles wall that tracks information security threats from around the world.”

FishNet Security’s Executive Briefing Center (EBC) Viewing Gallery features a custom-built interactive touch screen display provided by Float 4 Interactive. Measuring 33-feet across by 7-feet high, the smart glass technology enables HD presentations to be directed from three Christie DHD800 projectors suspended from the ceiling to avoid interfering with sightlines. A “navigation wheel” on the screen enables users to launch applications and display interactive content with the touch of a finger.