Topics

Stewart 4K Commercial Solutions at InfoComm 2014

By ()

Stewart 4K Commercial Solutions at InfoComm 2014

Stewart Filmscreen will demonstrate 4K solutions engineered for the commercial market at InfoComm 2014, Booth #C6821.

Stewart display with Christie 4K projector
Headlining Stewart’s display will be a 165” (diagonal) StarGlas 60 rear-projection screen paired with a Christie 4K projector featuring content shot at 120fps. There was a similar combination shown at ISE in Amsterdam earlier this year. Cyviz multi-channel edge-blended solutions will also be demonstrated in the booth, and attendees will find a variety of typical screen solutions to couple with laser and other technologies.