Stewart 4K Commercial Solutions at InfoComm 2014

Stewart Filmscreen will demonstrate 4K solutions engineered for the commercial market at InfoComm 2014, Booth #C6821.

Stewart display with Christie 4K projector

Headlining Stewart’s display will be a 165” (diagonal) StarGlas 60 rear-projection screen paired with a Christie 4K projector featuring content shot at 120fps. There was a similar combination shown at ISE in Amsterdam earlier this year. Cyviz multi-channel edge-blended solutions will also be demonstrated in the booth, and attendees will find a variety of typical screen solutions to couple with laser and other technologies.