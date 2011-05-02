Prysm Display Deployed at People’s United

Boston, MA--Prysm's new display platform has been deployed at People’s United Bank, a subsidiary of People's United Financial, serving nearly 340 branches in New England.

Prysm's new display platform is powered by its Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) technology, designed to deliver life-size video that can be organized into a display of any size and shape, according to the company.

“bkm's Audio Visual Solutions Group partnered with Silver Petrucelli Architects to provide an innovative and green digital display for People’s United Bank for the new location in downtown Boston,” said Jerilyn Snider, CTS, manager at bkm Audio Visual Solutions Group. “The Prysm solution was amazingly bright, used considerably less energy than conventional displays while still providing a freeform, virtually seamless and scalable display. With beautifully illustrated People’s United Bank images, stock exchange feeds and fun facts, the Prysm display draws customers’ attention and in turn has increased foot traffic at their premier branch.”

“We were looking for a cutting-edge technology that would transform the customer experience for our flagship project,” said David Stein, chief architect, Silver/Petrucelli + Associates. “Our team selected the Prysm panels because we were looking for revolutionary not evolutionary. Our client wanted to make a statement and Prysm’s sensational panels allowed us to do just that by creating a billboard in the storefront that grabs the attention of everyone.”

At the core of the Prysm LPD display platform is a 25-inch diagonal tile. Solid-state lasers are designed to handle even the fastest action video content, viewable from 178-degrees, while using up to 75 percent less power than traditional backlit or projection technology-based products. Since Prysm’s display solution uses less power, generates less heat and has no consumables to monitor or replace, infrastructure costs related to space planning and air conditioning are lower.