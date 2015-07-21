Starin Partners with NEC to Offer Digital Signage & Display Products

Starin has partnered with NEC Display Solutions to make a variety of large-screen display products and multimedia services available to Starin dealers across the U.S. The new product options enable sellers to offer more advanced, cutting-edge presentation solutions to corporations, schools, healthcare organizations, retail outlets, churches, airports and more.

“Starin welcomes this partnership with NEC Display Solutions to leverage its broad offerings in the signage and display market to the wide Starin customer base," said Bobby Swartz, market development manager at Starin.



"Our goal is to expand the product offerings to our dealers in the display and signage markets with a strategic partner and with the NEC portfolio. We will continue to offer increasingly sophisticated, complete solutions to our partner base.”



Betsy Larson, vice president of channel sales at NEC, said, “With its global resources and focus on display technologies, solutions selling, and services, NEC is committed to growing and nurturing new markets while continuing to fulfill its mandate for innovation. Our partnership with Starin is testament to that commitment.”