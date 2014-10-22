Starin AVmeetUPs Set for November

Starinwill hosta series of meet-ups revolving around an exchange of ideas and social interaction amongst the AV industry. Starin's AVmeetUP events will enable attendees to consider new ways to approach end customers. From user-experience and outcome-based standpoints, the intent of the AVmeetUP is to spur business development for Starin partners.

“It’s not the same old tabletop show,” Bill Mullin, CEO of Starin explained. “Yes, as past attendees in San Francisco, Boston, Philly, and other places have found, it’s about advanced technology and we have working solutions to share with customers. Meanwhile, we begin the conversation with integrator partners on challenges and how to deliver a more compelling appeal and approach to the market. That development conversation continues into day-to-day.”

“The Collaboration Renaissance” is a presentation that starts the event. It explores the driving forces at work in business and education that are leading organizations to employ interactive AV communications. It prompts how we, as an industry, can make a case for more productivity and ROI of AV with the ultimate result of clients getting things done.

A general happy hour around active displays will further conversation of how integrators can take advantage of the Pixelscape movement, how interactive touch is creating meaningful applications and how streaming is now a vital part of the AV professional’s toolkit. Premier sponsors include Barco, Kramer Via & Wow Vision, Revolabs and Wowza, with JVC and BenQ as showcase sponsors. To register to attend an AVmeetUP, Starin partners can visit here.

AVmeetUP dates and locations:

They are Washington DC, Richmond, Charlotte, and Atlanta on November 3, 4, 5 & 6. Next to Austin, Houston, Dallas and Oklahoma City on November 17, 18, 19 & 20, then on to connect with west coast partners in Seattle, Portland, Oakland and San Jose on December 1, 2, 3 & 4.