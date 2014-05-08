Starin Announces Collaboration Renaissance meet-UPs

Starin is hosting a series of special events about the collaboration culture shift, called the Collaboration Renaissance meet-UP.

This Philadelphia and Baltimore first leg of the tour will featuring live active environments including the Barco ClickShare CSM and ClickShare-Inside projectors, Revolab’s leap-frogging Executive Elite wireless and new FLX-UC for unified communication, WOW Vision’s Collab8 eco-system, BenQ interactive touch displays and projectors, and the pixlescape canvass of 4K display from JVC.

“These tours are meant to be a discovery experience for architects, designers communications consultants, corporate, and educational tech mangers, as well as our technology providers.” stated Bill Mullin, president of Starin. “Collaboration isn’t just a new word for meetings and conferences, it is a shift in how people get things done. A dynamic means of interacting for greater outcomes in business and education. This forum is a chance for exchange and imbibing. Yes, we’re going to feed folks well and in a couple cities go out to see the Red Sox and Orioles play ball. Hey, it’s not strictly business.”

The Collaboration Renaissance tour comes to the Warehouse Camden Yards in Baltimore, May 13th (with game tickets) and May 14th at the WaterWorks Restaurant in Philadelphia.