Symetrix Releases New Apps for Jupiter Processor

Symetrix recently announced new apps for use with its "zero learning curve" Jupiter audio processor. Modeled after smartphone technology, the Jupiter system is comprised of hardware units that users program with apps that they download

from the Symetrix website.

The apps instantly program the Jupiter hardware to perform a multitude of common audio processing tasks. Then the user only needs to tweak the settings to meet the needs of the particular installation. Six new apps join the existing library: Sound Reinforcement 11 (multi-source mono or stereo selection routed to processed direct outputs), Stereo SPL 1 (automatic level adjustment for multiple stereo sources based upon ambient noise levels), Retail SPL 1 (automatic volume level controller), Priority Zone Mixer 1 (multi-zone priority mixer), Home Theater 1 (precision 5.1 loudspeaker management with subwoofer management) and Home Theater 2 (precision multichannel loudspeaker management).

Visit symetrix.com for more details.