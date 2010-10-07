Blackmagic Acquires EchoLab

BOSTON, MA—Blackmagic Design has acquired all assets of EchoLab, which has been designing and building production switchers since 1974. This experience has culminated in the latest ATEM range of production switchers that include conversion on inputs, multilayer SuperSource input, Stinger transitions, and built in multi-view monitoring.

“The ATEM switcher is a fantastic creative tool, and it includes powerful features not found in any other product,” said Grant Petty, CEO of Blackmagic Design. “Since the acquisition, we have already dramatically expanded the engineering team working on ATEM.

Alcorn McBride Makes Inc. 5000

ORLANDO, FL—For the second time, Alcorn McBride was named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America. The company placed at number 4349 on the list, up from the 2007 ranking at 4491. Alcorn McBride appears in the Engineering category at #87. Despite the economic recession, the company continues to thrive, hitting record sales levels.

Black Box Certifies On Digital Signage

PITTSBURGH, PA—Black Box Corporation has collaborated with Brawn Consulting to create a Digital Signage Certification Program for qualified system integrator and reseller partners. The program includes a free accredited online course for which participants will earn four renewal (CEU) credits toward their InfoComm CTS certification as well as a number of Black Box incentives.

Black Box also published its 2011 edition of its catalog, long-known as the Big Book. The 35th-anniversary edition boasts 712 pages and 211 new products.

NASHVILLE, TN—Sun Resorts’ luxurious Sugar Beach Hotel now features One Systems’ direct weather, high-fidelity loudspeakers in its ocean-side restaurant, Tides. Distributor Prosound supplied One Systems 106IM weatherproof speakers, which were installed by Rentacolor Mauritius throughout the restaurant and mounted on palm trees surrounding the beachfront dining area.