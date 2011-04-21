Fuller Brings Lencore to Pacific Northwest

Woodbury, NY--Lencore Acoustics Corp has announced the addition of Fuller Associates as Lencore’s acoustic solutions representative for the states of Washington, Oregon, Montana Idaho, and Alaska.

Russ Fuller, Amy Rudkin and Ernie Tsukuda from Fuller Associates will leverage Lencore’s acoustic technology by adding sound masking, paging, and music products to its existing base of office furniture, systems, and accessories.

“Fuller Associates is an extremely well respected firm in the interior design, project management and facility management communities. We are very excited about partnering together to expand Lencore’s presence in this territory,” said Michael Polan, director of sales for Lencore.

“Lencore’s systems are a perfect addition to our existing product lines, rounding out the diverse array of premium interior solutions we provide to our clients,” said Russ Fuller, president of Fuller Associates. “Through Lencore, we now can offer acoustical solutions, with unsurpassed sound quality and system flexibility, supporting environments that provide both privacy and comfort.”