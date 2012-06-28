Renkus-Heinz Signature Series Receives Industry Laurel

At InfoComm 2012, Renkus-Heinz introduced their newest product, the Ralph Heinz Signature Series loudspeakers. This versatile new line of loudspeakers received an overwhelming response from attendees and media alike, and was recognized with the coveted Best Of Show award by ProSound News and ProAudio Review.

The RH Signature Series features a range of two- and three-way enclosures designed for professional audio applications including the theater and touring markets. The RH Series includes six-inch, eight-inch, and ten-inch two-way models, as well as twelve-inch and fifteen-inch three-way models.

All models feature a dual wedge angle design, integral multi-angle pole, screw thread points, and multiple rigging and mounting options including Yoke Mount, Wall Mount, and U-Bracket hardware. Both self-powered and passive models are available.

"The RH Series has been a true labor of love for Ralph Heinz and the rest of the engineering team, and we are proud of the results," said Rik Kirby, Renkus-Heinz VP of Sales and Marketing. "Needless to say, we are thrilled with the response it has received as this show, and of course, we are truly honored to receive such a prestigious award."

The Ralph Heinz Signature Series will be available during the fourth quarter of 2012.