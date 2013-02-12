Polycom Names Whitlock as Partner of the Year

Polycom, Inc. has named Whitlock, a global AV solutions provider, as both its Global and its North American Services Partner of the Year.



Whitlock received the awards at TEAM Polycom 2013, the company’s annual sales and partner conference, held in Vancouver, British Columbia, February 4-7, 2013.

The Polycom Partner Awards recognize global partners whose achievements impact Polycom's business on a worldwide basis, theater awards for each of the company's five operating regions, and country awards to partners that primarily do business within a single country. In addition to awards recognizing leaders in each key category, Polycom also recognizes partners with Excellence Awards in Services, Innovation, Integration, and Industry Focus. Whitlock was honored for Excellence in Services, which means they have excelled in services, customer satisfaction and engagement with Polycom's services and sales teams worldwide.

“Being recognized by Polycom for service excellence and our commitment to growing our managed services, Cloud AV and AV/NOC solutions is quite an achievement,” said John Steinhauer, Whitlock vice president of sales. “We share the same passion as Polycom for providing world class enhanced services for our customers on a global level.”

“Whitlock has been a Polycom partner for 15 years,” added Julian Phillips, vice president of managed services for Whitlock. “Our emphasis on listening to our customer base and responding to market trends worldwide has delivered significant results for both companies.”

Beyond its traditional AV portfolio, Whitlock offers expansive global AV managed services, including AV/NOC and remote support, field services, on-site managed services, videoconferencing warranty/maintenance and virtual and hosted video services. The company is a Platinum level Polycom Solutions Advisor and Service Provide Partner, with certifications in Unified Communications, Immersive Telepresence, Installed Voice and VSG Video and Infrastructure.

"In an ever-changing, rapidly growing market, it’s critical to have partners like Whitlock who can help us meet our customer’s complete business needs with transformative solutions and tailored unified communications and collaboration offerings that enable people to work and collaborate better," said Ron Myers, senior vice president, Worldwide Channels, Polycom. "We congratulate Whitlock for their continued excellence in global AV solutions and managed services.”