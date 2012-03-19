Vaddio Partners with Sonic Foundry

Vaddio has formed a new partnership with Sonic Foundry, Inc., solutions provider for lecture capture, enterprise and event webcasting. The partnership was formed to explore new innovative solutions that cost-effectively extend the power of video to classrooms of all shapes and sizes, while maintaining the highest-quality user experience for students, faculty and technologists.

“We believe the knowledge shared in a classroom – any classroom – is of value and needs to be preserved. Our partnership with Vaddio will make it even easier to capture, archive, secure and study that information, regardless of the physical space in which it was generated,” said Gary Weis, CEO of Sonic Foundry.

Sonic Foundry and Vaddio have worked together extensively in the past, sharing global installations into leading edge buildings and tech-enabled classrooms.

“Though we’re not yet at the point where the smart classroom is a ubiquitous and workable concept, we’re getting there, and partnerships that combine expertise help us get there faster. Two premium solution providers like Sonic Foundry and Vaddio, getting together to address how to reach many classrooms with video capture technology and beginning to address the economics of outfitting classrooms with affordable gear, is a win-win,” said Alan Greenberg, senior analyst and partner, Wainhouse Research. “We’ll be looking to see how this partnership evolves over time.”