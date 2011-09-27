CCS Hosts National Sales Summit

Scottsdale, AZ--CCS will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a national sales summit to be held at Talking Stick Resort September 21-23.

CCS' national sales summit will bring together its customers, the nation's top AV manufacturers, as well as CCS partners from the company's offices located in 13 states throughout the U.S.

While hosting its 20th anniversary event at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, CCS will showcase AV technology in the CCS-designed Professional Poker Room - the largest installation of its kind in Arizona - which is the technological centerpiece of the 240,000-square-foot casino gaming area at the new resort.

CCS provides audio visual design and integration services for its customers across the corporate, government and educational sectors. Some of CCS' most notable Arizona installations have taken place at Talking Stick Resort, W Scottsdale, Limelight Networks, University of Arizona, and Scottsdale Unified School District.

"We've helped so many companies bring AV technology into their organizations during the past 20 years," said John Godbout, founder and CEO of CCS. "I'm proud of the work we have accomplished and truly appreciate the employees and partners who have been instrumental in the growth of our company in Arizona and throughout the country."

In addition to its 20-year milestone, CCS celebrates multiple successes for its work and industry impact in 2011. CCS won a 2011 ProAV Spotlight Award in the Restaurant/Casino AV Project Category for its work on Talking Stick Resort. The Spotlight Awards recognize the best projects by the nation's top AV integrators. CCS was also recognized this year by Inc. magazine for the fourth consecutive year as a top growth company by making the Inc. 5000 list, which ranks America's fastest growing private companies.

CCS continues to make its mark among Arizona K-12 educators for its annual Classroom Solutionz grant opportunity that helps teachers win a technology-infused classroom and equipment training worth thousands of dollars. In 2011, CCS will award grants to multiple teachers for the first time as it expands the program.

"We strive to innovate and are honored to be recognized for our work, which gives us even more to be excited about this year," said Godbout.