Industry Veterans Launch Presentation Switchers

- City of Industry, CA--Presentation Switchers has opened its global operations and launched its flagship line of modular digital presentation switchers. Presentation Switchers is the brainchild of industry veterans Phil Hale, president and CEO, and Tamer ElSawah, CTO. With leadership positions at XN Technologies / AutoPatch (now an AMX company), Extron, and Altinex, Hale has spent 19 years providing innovative solutions for the AV industry. ElSawah, an electrical engineer with more than 16 years design experience held key engineering leadership positions at Altinex and On Command (now a LodgeNet company).
- Targeted to the "sweet spot" of the multimedia presentation marketplace, including corporate presentation, higher education, and military briefing centers, Presentation Switchers is launching its Series 500 line of modular, digital presentation systems. Supporting today's popular signal types including HDMI, DVI, DisplayPort, VGA, Component, Composite, and S-Video, system integrators can select any combination of input boards to meet their current installation requirements. The modular nature of the inputs provide field upgradability making the Series 500 an excellent choice for "future proofing" installations. Video output is provided on simultaneous HDMI with embedded audio and VGA (HD-15) connectors. Stereo audio outputs include a line level preamp output and a 70V or 100V, 100 Watt Class-D amplifier for commercial speaker systems in stereo or mono formats. Front Panel control is standard along with RS-232 and Ethernet interfaces.
- "We are extremely excited about Presentation Switchers" Hale said. "The company represents an intense focus on a specific class of products within our industry. We are not trying to be everything to all people. Instead, we will continue to develop our expertise in digital presentation systems. The Series 500, the product of our focus, represents an innovative and modular approach to presentation systems that did not previously exist. We are confident system integrators will value this commitment."
Topics