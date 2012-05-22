Visionary Solutions' Chosen for AMX SchoolView

Santa Barbara, CA--Visionary Solutions Inc. announced that its AVN series of encoders is now recommended as part of AMX SchoolView, the IP-centric, campus-wide solution for schools wishing to implement the latest education technology and emergency alert systems.

Utilizing Visionary Solutions' AVN443 encoders, SchoolView administrators can stream high-quality standard-definition and high-definition video on multiple viewing platforms.

The AVN443 encoders will be used as part of AMX's Unified Campus Solution, a campus-wide, network-based platform that integrates the control of multiple technologies, including PA/intercom, bells, security cameras, energy management (PCs, projectors, lighting, and HVAC options), classroom technology control, classroom audio, streaming video broadcast, digital signage, and emergency alerts. SchoolView is designed to streamline and connect these systems on one network to improve efficiencies and help reduce costs.

"Adding Visionary Solutions' encoders to the AMX SchoolView platform offers educational institutions a high-quality, cost-saving solution for streaming broadcasts to multiple viewing devices," said Mike Piper, vice president of sales and marketing, Visionary Solutions. "The encoders provide ease of integration and reliable operation for delivering IP digital video in real time to a number of students and teachers, all within a flexible, modular architecture."

Visionary Solutions' AVN443 encoders feature a total configurable bit rate of 5Mb/s to 20Mb/s for HD video and 2Mb/s to 10Mb/s for SD video, enabling campuses with SchoolView to manage streaming video broadcasts easily from an intuitive graphical interface via multiple interactive platforms, including touch-panels, networked computers, iPads, or Android tablets. With the proper bandwidth, a large number of classrooms can receive high-resolution digital video content through a LAN or WAN.

The cost-saving, modular architecture of the AVN series allows superintendents to purchase only the features they currently need and upgrade to future capabilities as necessary - an essential requirement for SchoolView users that are looking to streamline operations and trim costs.

As a result of a recent distribution agreement, Graybar - an electrical, communications, and data networking products distributor and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services - will sell AMX SchoolView and begin offering AMX-recommended third-party technologies, including IPTV encoders from Visionary Solutions.

"Being chosen as AMX's preferred encoding solution further establishes Visionary Solutions as a leading supplier of encoding technology to the education-technology market," said Piper. "We look forward to a continued partnership with AMX that offers educators economical, high-quality streaming video over IP."