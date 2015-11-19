SpectraCal supports High Dynamic Range format HDR-10 in the new version of its monitor calibration software CalMAN.

CalMAN Version 5.6.1 creates the HDR-10 metadata information to test, measure, and calibrate currently shipping HDR-10 televisions. Previous versions of CalMAN already supported Dolby Vision, the first shipping HDR standard. SpectraCal plans to add support for the HLG version of HDR proposed by the BBC and NHK.



“We thought HDR-10 support would be a long time coming because of the abstruse signaling requirements to support HDR-10 metadata over HDMI,” said SpectraCal’s head color scientist Stacey Spears.



But, according to Spears, collaboration with hardware partners Quantum Data and AstroDesign allowed SpectraCal to implement HDR-10 metadata support more quickly than anticipated.



“You can use a Quantum Data 780 or AstroDesign VG-877 to send HDR-10 metadata from CalMAN 5.6.1 today,” said Spears With SpectraCal already providing the SpectraCal C6-HDR HDR-certified colorimeter, the pattern generation support announced in CalMAN 5.6.1 provides the final piece of the puzzle.



“HDR is the most exciting advance in display picture quality since the introduction of HDTV," said SpectraCal founder and CTO Derek Smith. "But the additional specifications and advanced performance characteristics make it more difficult and time consuming to analyze and calibrate displays,” Smith said. “There has never been a greater need for objective measurements of display performance.