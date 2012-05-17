ACE Releases 2012 Product Catalog

ACE’s detailed design drawings and comprehensive product descriptions hallmark the new 2012 product catalog, released in May.

With URL and QR links to on-line website resources as well as DXF and DWG files for Stage Pockets, Table Top Pockets, and Stage Management items, this catalog is a comprehensive connectivity resource.

Using over 20 years of professional manufacturing experience, ACE Backstage brings qualified contractors products that are designed for simple installation, immediate delivery, and offers cost-to-performance value.

For a free copy, download the Product Catalog from acebackstage.com.