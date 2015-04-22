Speakers Announced for Retail Analytics Council Executive Development Program

The Retail Analytics Council has named the speakers for the Executive Development Program, "Using Analytics to Develop Customer-Driven Retail Solutions," on June 10-11, at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. Registration is open for the event, which will bring together leading researchers and retail executives to discuss current best practices, use of new research tools, global trends, and the future of retailing.Speakers include:
Martin Block, Executive Director, Retail Analytics Council and Professor, Medill, Northwestern University
Chris Duncan, VP, Strategic Marketing, Kohl's Department Stores
Jeff Donaldson, Senior VP, GameStop Technology Institute and Retail Analytics Council Advisory Board member
Gian Fulgoni, Co-founder and Chairman Emeritus, comScore
Michael Kahn, CEO, Performics
Frank Mulhern, Director, Retail Analytics Council and Professor, Medill, Northwestern University
Steven Keith Platt, Research Director, Retail Analytics Council and Director and Research Fellow, Platt Retail Institute
Mototaka Sakashita, Associate Professor of Marketing, Graduate School of Business Administration, Keio University
Don E. Schultz, Director, Retail Analytics Council and Professor (Emeritus-in-Service), Medill, Northwestern University
Vijay Viswanathan, Director, Retail Analytics Council and Assistant Professor, Medill, Northwestern University
The Retail Analytics Council is an initiative between the Medill School, Integrated Marketing Communications department at Northwestern University and the Platt Retail Institute.