Speakers Announced for Retail Analytics Council Executive Development Program

The Retail Analytics Council has named the speakers for the Executive Development Program, "Using Analytics to Develop Customer-Driven Retail Solutions," on June 10-11, at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. Registration is open for the event, which will bring together leading researchers and retail executives to discuss current best practices, use of new research tools, global trends, and the future of retailing.Speakers include:

Martin Block, Executive Director, Retail Analytics Council and Professor, Medill, Northwestern University

Chris Duncan, VP, Strategic Marketing, Kohl's Department Stores

Jeff Donaldson, Senior VP, GameStop Technology Institute and Retail Analytics Council Advisory Board member

Gian Fulgoni, Co-founder and Chairman Emeritus, comScore

Michael Kahn, CEO, Performics

Frank Mulhern, Director, Retail Analytics Council and Professor, Medill, Northwestern University

Steven Keith Platt, Research Director, Retail Analytics Council and Director and Research Fellow, Platt Retail Institute

Mototaka Sakashita, Associate Professor of Marketing, Graduate School of Business Administration, Keio University

Don E. Schultz, Director, Retail Analytics Council and Professor (Emeritus-in-Service), Medill, Northwestern University



Vijay Viswanathan, Director, Retail Analytics Council and Assistant Professor, Medill, Northwestern University

The Retail Analytics Council is an initiative between the Medill School, Integrated Marketing Communications department at Northwestern University and the Platt Retail Institute.