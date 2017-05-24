SP Controls Launches AmpLINC Distributed Speaker Amplification

The What: SP Controls (booth 2056) will demonstrate at InfoComm a simplified method of distributing audio and power to ceiling speakers using Cat-5/6 cables.

The What Else: Each AmpLINC amplifier (or “Puck”) allows selection of left, right, or mixed mono audio. No transformers are required as each puck powers the speaker directly; pucks may be mounted directly to the speakers if desired. Power and signal for each puck is sent over the Cat-5/6 cable.

Designed and manufactured in California, the system consists of an AmpLINC HUB and one or more AmpLINC pucks, depending on the number of speakers in the room. System power and a stereo line level input are located at the HUB with four RJ45 jacks distributing the power and signal to the pucks. Much like traditional 70V systems, each puck can be “tapped” to deliver 0.3, 1, 4.5, or 10 watts into an 8-ohm speaker. Up to six speakers may be run at the full 10 watts each; more speakers can be attached if the power tap at each speaker is lower.

“The AmpLINC system is an attempt to bring the best features of 70V systems into the modern era where small, Class D amplifiers can now be located at each speaker,” said Paul Brown of SP Controls. “In a distributed audio application, a low amount of power per speaker does a great job of covering a room. This system allows the use of readily available category cable and greatly simplifies the installation process.”

The Bottom Line: The SP Controls AmpLINC system offers integrators an alternative to traditional 70V systems through the use of small Class D amplifiers at each speaker, permitting both point-to-point or daisy-chained wiring topologies. Applications for the AmpLINC system include classrooms, collaboration rooms, coffee shops or any facility where a ceiling distributed speaker system is appropriate.