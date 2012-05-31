PA Convention Center Installs NanoFlex Display

The Pennsylvania Convention Center has deployed a NanoLumens Nanoflex LED Display, making it the third convention center in the U.S. to offer advertisers, meeting planners and show managers the digital signage technology.

According to Gil Hall, CMP, CPCE, strategic financial manager of the Pennsylvania Convention Center, “It’s important for us to offer our prospective meeting planners and show managers the latest display and advertising technologies because messaging, sponsorship opportunities and advertising are such huge components of trade shows and conventions. When I learned that two of the country’s largest convention centers were utilizing the NanoFlex display, I researched Nanolumens and recognized the huge advertising, business development and revenue opportunity, for both show management and the Convention Center.

“We have 100-plus digital displays throughout the convention center, but none like the NanoFlex, which is incredibly big and bright, and can be relocated to multiple sites with incredible ease on a daily basis. It allows us to offer meeting planners and show managers a massive mobile advertising and digital signage display that only two other convention centers in the country currently have. We’re promoting four ideal locations that will ensure the messages reach the maximum audience, and the responses we’ve received from clients and attendees have been overwhelmingly positive.”

One location for the NanoFlex display is right over the main entrance to the Exhibit Hall, which allows meeting planners and show managers to replace their traditional show banner signage with videos, alternating static ads, advertisements and informational slides.

“Shortly after we received the NanoFlex display we put it to use during the week-long Philadelphia International Flower Show,” Hall said, “so more than 250,000 attendees were able to see it for the first time. It was amazing to see how many people literally stopped in their tracks when they saw the display hanging over the spectacular hallway entrance to the Exhibit Hall.

"We plan to sell advertising to national and local businesses including restaurants, hotels, retailers, museums and other attractions. It’s the perfect opportunity for local businesses because many of the shows are so specialized that they provide a particular target audience, and they can design and tailor ads appropriate for their specific demographic. For the convention center, the NanoFlex display allows us to offer tiered display packages for show signage, sponsorship signage and advertising positioning. It is a premium enhancement that distinguishes a show or an ad and can really help set it apart.”

NanoLumens has recently created strategic partnership alliances with three of the largest convention centers on the east and southeast coast including the Pennsylvania Convention Center, the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and the Georgia World Congress Center. Combined, the three convention centers have an annual attendance of more than 3.5 million people and 7 million square feet of exhibit space.