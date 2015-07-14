SoundTube Announces Annual Rep Awards

SoundTube Entertainment has named Online Marketing of Wadsworth, Ohio, the company’s Rep of the Year for 2014. The award was presented in Orlando, Fla., just prior to the opening of InfoComm 2015.

Online Marketing also received recognition as SoundTube’s Most Improved Territory for 2014, and garnered a Grand Slam award along with Pacific Coast Associates. To earn a Grand Slam award, rep firms must meet or exceed their quarterly quotas each quarter of the year.



Quota Buster awards, presented to firms who met or exceeded quotas for the year, were given to FM Valenti, Next Generation Marketing, Online Marketing, and Pacific Coast Associates.