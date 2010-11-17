Kaltman Names Winner

SUWANEE, GA—In an effort to evaluate the purchasing and marketing profile of its clientele, Kaltman Creations conducted a survey and offered a prize to one lucky participating customer. The winner, David Gaddoni, owner of Balloonheads Pro Audio and Lighting in Stockton, CA, selected the Kaltman Invisible Waves RF Analyzer from three product choices.



David Gaddoni, Balloonheads Pro Audio and Lighting

Gaddoni moved into the pro audio and lighting business 15 years ago. “I greatly appreciate innovative companies like Kaltman Creations that have a vision for creating problem-solving equipment,” he said. “I hope the Invisible Waves RF Analyzer makes finding open frequency a breeze!”

“Respondents to the survey aided us greatly in determining who uses our products as well as determining our customers’ needs,” said Kaltman marketing manager Lynn Harris.

GC Pro Expands

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA—Guitar Center Professional (GC Pro), the outside sales division of Guitar Center that focuses on the needs of professional users, has seen its sales continue to increase in 2010. The GC Pro sales teams have grown in key markets with new locations around the country. The GC Pro division now has nearly 70 employees coast to coast.

Deloitte Watches X2O, Haivision

MONTREAL, QC, can—X2O Media won a Companies-to-Watch Award, one of four separate awards categories that make up the 2010 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards. The Companies-to-Watch Award honors early-stage Canadian technology companies in business less than five years.

Additionally, Haivision Network Video was ranked among the Deloitte Technology Fast 50, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in Canada, based on the percentage of revenue growth over five years. Haivision’s increase in revenue was 354 percent from 2005 to 2009.

AVI-SPL Moves NY Offices

TAMPA, FL—AVI-SPL merged its Mount Vernon, NY and New York City offices into a new office location in Long Island City, NY. Serving all areas of New York and surrounding regions, the facility’s larger office space will accommodate plans for future growth.