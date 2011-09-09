DIGI Awards, Winners Selected

As Chair of the Judges Committee for the DIGI Awards, I’m excited to say that we– Judges Alan Brawn, Lyle Bunn, and myself– have just selected the winners. The winning entries will be announced the week before Christmas. And selected entries will be highlighted in The Digital Signage Best Practices Guide– look for the Digital Edition of the Guide, the week before Christmas. (If you’re not a subscriber, subscribe now, top right of home page– it’s free to the trade (no charge for subscribing).

Thanks to all the entrants this year– a great crop of applications, and new products!

2011 DIGI Award Categories

BEST DIGITAL SIGNAGE APPLICATIONS:

• Digital Signage in a Retail store, Local Rollout (a non-national rollout: one or many locations, but all regional, not national)

• Retail Roll-out, National

• Interactive Technology Roll-out

• Best Digital Signage Deployment, for Transportation

• Best Deployment, Entertainment, or Hospitality (cinema, sports venue, hotels, etc)

• Best Deployment, Integration of Digital Signage and Mobile/Cell Phone Technology

BEST DIGITAL SIGNAGE CONTENT:

• Best Digital Signage Content, Merchandising

• Best Content, Ambient (a non ad-based content model; i.e. content was to create branding, mood, etc, not sales lift)

• Best Content, Corporate Communications (non-retail; digital signage for corporate campus)

• Best Content, Interactive

• Best Content, Advertising

BEST NEW PRO DUCT FOR DIGITAL SIGNAGE:

• Best New Technology Innovation

• Best New Generation Display Device, Large Screen

• Best New Display Device, Small Screen

• Best New Generation Display Device, (non-LCD or Plasma)

• Best New Content Management Software/Web-based (SaaS, or Software as a Service)

• Best New Content Management Software/Premise-based

JUDGE’S CHOICE AWARD