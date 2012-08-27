Welcoming Students with Digital Signage

West Virginia University (WVU) is using X2O Media's Xpresenter digital signage platform to drive a new 2x4 video wall. Located in the lobby of One Waterfront Place — home to the WVU Visitors Center, admissions office, and more — the video wall provides a personal welcome to prospective students on campus tours.
- "Xpresenter has been powering our campus-wide digital signage network for the last two years," said Spencer Graham, manager of operations for WVU Information Stations. "We knew that the platform would deliver a remarkable visual experience for our video wall, while making it simple for our staff to schedule content."
- WVU's Visitors Center is the university's primary recruiting portal, and the use of cutting-edge digital signage technology makes a memorable first impression on prospective students and their parents when they arrive at One Waterfront Place. Visitors are greeted by an attention-grabbing video wall in the lobby consisting of eight 46-inch Samsung monitors. All video and graphic content is choreographed and then played out by Xpresenter in high video quality. To provide a personal touch for campus tours, each prospective student's name is featured on the video wall with a welcome message.
- "Xpresenter is a great product for standard signage, but its capabilities allow for so much more," Graham said. "Our video wall does a fantastic job of marketing the University. I can't wait to see what we do next with the platform."