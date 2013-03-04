DSE Announces 2013 Apex and Content Award Winners

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) has announced the independently judged winners of its Apex & Content Awards for 2013 at its 4th Annual Awards Dinner Sponsored this year by the Digital Signage Federation.
This year Gold, Silver and Bronze Apex Awards were presented to winners in 10 categories from a field of 90 entrants:
Arts, Entertainment & Recreation
GOLD: Westfield San Francisco Centre, Nominated by Obscura Digital
SILVER: Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, Nominated by Intermedia Touch Inc.
BRONZE: Mansfield Reformatory Preservation Society, Nominated by DRM Productions Inc.
Business, Industry & Government
GOLD: San Francisco Public Utility Commission, Nominated by Obscura Digital
SILVER: Christie West Wing, Nominated by Christie Digital Systems Canada Inc.
BRONZE: Arsenal Media Fountain of Content, Nominated by Arsenal Media
Education & Healthcare
GOLD: University of Waterloo Stratford Campus, Nominated by Westbury National Show Systems Ltd.
SILVER: Florida Hospital - Wesley Chapel, Nominated by Sound Stage Inc.
BRONZE: Saint Louis University, Nominated by NEC Display Solutions
Event Venues
GOLD: Antron Showroom, Nominated by Float4 Interactive
SILVER: Dallas Cowboys Stadium, Nominated by Gefen
BRONZE: University of Oregon, Nominated by Haivision
Food & Beverage
GOLD: Dee Daa Restaurants, Nominated by Arsenal Media
SILVER: Top of Waikiki Restaurant, Nominated by Pacific Digital Signs
BRONZE: Starbucks Coffee Co., Nominated by Starbucks Coffee Co.
Hospitality
GOLD: Swan & Dolphin Resort, Nominated by Xpodigital
SILVER: Tourisme Montérégie, Nominated by Arsenal Media
BRONZE: Wynn in Las Vegas, Nominated by JANUS Displays by Morrow Technologies
Interactive Self-Service
GOLD: Pepsi, Nominated by Intel
SILVER: Telenet Mobile – SmartSpot - DOBIT, Nominated by Scala Inc.
BRONZE: Buffalo Wild Wings, Nominated by Wireless Ronin Technologies
Public Spaces
GOLD: Westfield Shopping Center, Nominated by Scala Inc.
SILVER: Samsung Galaxy S3 Turkey Launch Projection Mapping, Nominated by Dreambox Visual Communications
BRONZE: Clear Channel Spectacolor - Times Square, Nominated by Clear Channel Spectacolor
Retail
- GOLD: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Nominated by Build-A-Bear Workshop
- SILVER : Connections, Nominated by YCD Multimedia
- BRONZE: Holt Renfrew Ltd., Nominated by Rose and Thistle Media
Transportation
GOLD: CBS Outdoor, Nominated by MRI (Manufacturing Resources International)
SILVER: McCarran International Airport, Nominated by Four Winds Interactive
BRONZE: IGITerminal - 3 & 1 Airport,Delhi, Nominated by Times Innovative Media Ltd. (Times OOH)
Build-A-Bear Workshop, DSE 2013 Apex Award of the Year winner
The DSE 2013 Apex Award of the Year winner is:
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Nominated by Build-A-Bear Workshop
This year Gold, Silver and Bronze Content Awards were presented to winners in 10 different categories from a field of 70 entrants:
Arts, Entertainment & Recreation
GOLD: Second Story Interactive Studios, for content created for Vault of the Secret Formula: Bubble-izer
SILVER: Intermedia Touch Inc., for content created for Seminole Casino Coconut Creek
BRONZE: Arsenal Media, for content created for Christie, The Discovery Wall
Business, Industry & Government
GOLD: Arsenal Media, for content created for The Fountain of Content
SILVER : Obscura Digital, for content created for Digital Arts Wall, San Francisco Public Utilities Commission
BRONZE: Arsenal Media, for content created for Christie, Kitchener West Wing Lobby
Education & Healthcare
GOLD: Intermedia Touch Inc., for content created for Miami Children's Hospital
SILVER: Arsenal Media, for content created for Wilfrid Laurier University, 100th Anniversary
BRONZE: Visix Inc., for content created for University of Iowa Interactive Wayfinding
Event Venues
GOLD: Oklahoma City Thunder, for content created for Chesapeake Arena
SILVER: Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, for content created for MLSE Live
BRONZE: Insteo, for content created for Vitec Group
Food & Beverage
GOLD: Groupe Viva, for content created for Le 2 Pierrots
SILVER: Allure Global Solutions, for content created for Moe's Southwest Grill - Digital Menu Boards
BRONZE: Arsenal Media & Jaime Burns, for content created for Dee Daa Restaurants
Hospitality
GOLD: Arsenal Media, for content created for The Tourisme Montérégie Experiential Tower
SILVER: X20 Media, for content created for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa
BRONZE: Swan & Dolphin Resort, for content created for "ELLA" RFID Reader Project
Multi-Platform
GOLD: Arsenal Media and Converse Marketing, for content created for Caterpillar Global Mining,Touchpoint Digital Program
SILVER: Elevate Digital, for content created for Groupon
BRONZE: Intelligent Multimedia Ltd., for content created for IML Challenges
Public Spaces
GOLD: Pearl Media, for content created for Chevy Interactive 3D Projection
SILVER: Vanten K.K., for content created for Ganbatte 365
BRONZE: Monster Grupo Creativo S.A. de C.V., for content created for Banamex S.A.
Retail
GOLD: Rose and Thistle Media, for content created for Holt Renfrew Ltd.
SILVER: All Things Media LLC, for content created for Mercedes-Benz USA, AMG Digital Signage
BRONZE: AKQA, for content created for RBS Group
Transportation
GOLD: Inwindow Outdoor, for content created for Beneful Virtual Dog Park/Columbus Circle Interactive Wall
The DSE 2013 Content Award of the Year winner is:
Inwindow Outdoor, for content created for Beneful Virtual Dog Park/Columbus Circle Interactive