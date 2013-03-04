DSE Announces 2013 Apex and Content Award Winners

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) has announced the independently judged winners of its Apex & Content Awards for 2013 at its 4th Annual Awards Dinner Sponsored this year by the Digital Signage Federation.

This year Gold, Silver and Bronze Apex Awards were presented to winners in 10 categories from a field of 90 entrants:

Arts, Entertainment & Recreation

GOLD: Westfield San Francisco Centre, Nominated by Obscura Digital

SILVER: Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, Nominated by Intermedia Touch Inc.

BRONZE: Mansfield Reformatory Preservation Society, Nominated by DRM Productions Inc.

Business, Industry & Government

GOLD: San Francisco Public Utility Commission, Nominated by Obscura Digital

SILVER: Christie West Wing, Nominated by Christie Digital Systems Canada Inc.

BRONZE: Arsenal Media Fountain of Content, Nominated by Arsenal Media

Education & Healthcare

GOLD: University of Waterloo Stratford Campus, Nominated by Westbury National Show Systems Ltd.

SILVER: Florida Hospital - Wesley Chapel, Nominated by Sound Stage Inc.

BRONZE: Saint Louis University, Nominated by NEC Display Solutions

Event Venues

GOLD: Antron Showroom, Nominated by Float4 Interactive

SILVER: Dallas Cowboys Stadium, Nominated by Gefen

BRONZE: University of Oregon, Nominated by Haivision

Food & Beverage

GOLD: Dee Daa Restaurants, Nominated by Arsenal Media

SILVER: Top of Waikiki Restaurant, Nominated by Pacific Digital Signs

BRONZE: Starbucks Coffee Co., Nominated by Starbucks Coffee Co.

Hospitality

GOLD: Swan & Dolphin Resort, Nominated by Xpodigital

SILVER: Tourisme Montérégie, Nominated by Arsenal Media

BRONZE: Wynn in Las Vegas, Nominated by JANUS Displays by Morrow Technologies

Interactive Self-Service

GOLD: Pepsi, Nominated by Intel

SILVER: Telenet Mobile – SmartSpot - DOBIT, Nominated by Scala Inc.

BRONZE: Buffalo Wild Wings, Nominated by Wireless Ronin Technologies

Public Spaces

GOLD: Westfield Shopping Center, Nominated by Scala Inc.

SILVER: Samsung Galaxy S3 Turkey Launch Projection Mapping, Nominated by Dreambox Visual Communications

BRONZE: Clear Channel Spectacolor - Times Square, Nominated by Clear Channel Spectacolor

Retail

GOLD: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Nominated by Build-A-Bear Workshop

SILVER : Connections, Nominated by YCD Multimedia

BRONZE: Holt Renfrew Ltd., Nominated by Rose and Thistle Media

Transportation

GOLD: CBS Outdoor, Nominated by MRI (Manufacturing Resources International)

SILVER: McCarran International Airport, Nominated by Four Winds Interactive

BRONZE: IGITerminal - 3 & 1 Airport,Delhi, Nominated by Times Innovative Media Ltd. (Times OOH)



The DSE 2013 Apex Award of the Year winner is:

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Nominated by Build-A-Bear Workshop

This year Gold, Silver and Bronze Content Awards were presented to winners in 10 different categories from a field of 70 entrants:

Arts, Entertainment & Recreation

GOLD: Second Story Interactive Studios, for content created for Vault of the Secret Formula: Bubble-izer

SILVER: Intermedia Touch Inc., for content created for Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

BRONZE: Arsenal Media, for content created for Christie, The Discovery Wall

Business, Industry & Government

GOLD: Arsenal Media, for content created for The Fountain of Content

SILVER : Obscura Digital, for content created for Digital Arts Wall, San Francisco Public Utilities Commission

BRONZE: Arsenal Media, for content created for Christie, Kitchener West Wing Lobby

Education & Healthcare

GOLD: Intermedia Touch Inc., for content created for Miami Children's Hospital

SILVER: Arsenal Media, for content created for Wilfrid Laurier University, 100th Anniversary

BRONZE: Visix Inc., for content created for University of Iowa Interactive Wayfinding

Event Venues

GOLD: Oklahoma City Thunder, for content created for Chesapeake Arena

SILVER: Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, for content created for MLSE Live

BRONZE: Insteo, for content created for Vitec Group

Food & Beverage

GOLD: Groupe Viva, for content created for Le 2 Pierrots

SILVER: Allure Global Solutions, for content created for Moe's Southwest Grill - Digital Menu Boards

BRONZE: Arsenal Media & Jaime Burns, for content created for Dee Daa Restaurants

Hospitality

GOLD: Arsenal Media, for content created for The Tourisme Montérégie Experiential Tower

SILVER: X20 Media, for content created for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa

BRONZE: Swan & Dolphin Resort, for content created for "ELLA" RFID Reader Project

Multi-Platform

GOLD: Arsenal Media and Converse Marketing, for content created for Caterpillar Global Mining,Touchpoint Digital Program

SILVER: Elevate Digital, for content created for Groupon

BRONZE: Intelligent Multimedia Ltd., for content created for IML Challenges

Public Spaces

GOLD: Pearl Media, for content created for Chevy Interactive 3D Projection

SILVER: Vanten K.K., for content created for Ganbatte 365

BRONZE: Monster Grupo Creativo S.A. de C.V., for content created for Banamex S.A.

Retail

GOLD: Rose and Thistle Media, for content created for Holt Renfrew Ltd.

SILVER: All Things Media LLC, for content created for Mercedes-Benz USA, AMG Digital Signage

BRONZE: AKQA, for content created for RBS Group

Transportation

GOLD: Inwindow Outdoor, for content created for Beneful Virtual Dog Park/Columbus Circle Interactive Wall

The DSE 2013 Content Award of the Year winner is:

Inwindow Outdoor, for content created for Beneful Virtual Dog Park/Columbus Circle Interactive