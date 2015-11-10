SoundCom Systems Acquires I.COMM Corporation

SoundCom has completed the acquisition of I.COMM Corporation of Farmington Hills, MI, a privately held, full‐service integration firm focused on sound, video, and hospital communications systems throughout Michigan.

This acquisition will expand SoundCom’s geographical and technical footprint to clients across Michigan, from the greater Detroit area to Ann Arbor and Lansing, west to Grand Rapids, and to Northern Michigan. Current I.COMM offices are serving the Healthcare, Education, Corporate, and Entertainment market segments with unparalleled experience and scalability.



“Delivering the highest quality sound, video, and specialty communications systems and service for our clients has been our focus for over 40 years,” said Paul Fussner, president at SoundCom “I.COMM has, in many ways, employed a comparable strategy, and we are thrilled since this alliance will provide synergy to support future growth and expansion.”



Since 1943, I.COMM has worked on thousands of projects and has served the greater Michigan business, education, and healthcare markets with technical expertise, consultation, and execution.



“This is a great win for our customers,” said Ray Gries, VP of operations at I.COMM. “Joining forces with SoundCom will give us additional expertise, technical resources, and capacity, and will allow us to more effectively serve our growing customer base."