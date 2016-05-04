Sound, Production & Lighting Turns “Gymatorium” Into Performing Arts Center

The "gymatorium" at the British International School

When it came to looking for a total audio solution for the gymatorium at the British International School of Chicago, Skokie, IL-based Sound, Production and Lighting (SPL) turned to RCF and Danley for the solution.

“Our goal was to make it not a gym,” said owner of SPL, Matt Gajowniczek. “With the variety of performances from concerts to convocations, athletic events to assemblies, we needed to cover the range of performances the system required.”

Utilizing a dozen RCF C3110-96 speakers downfired from the roof joists they were able to zone the system into a number of configurations dependent on event and seating layout. The 10-inch two-way passive cabinets with a 90-degree by 60-degree pattern provide smooth coverage throughout the room. A main cluster of three Danley SH46, 40-degree by 60-degree Synergy horns, is designed to provide main coverage for the bleachers in theater mode.

Sound, Production and Lighting is a full service rental, production, design and consulting company specializing on the needs of the entertainment industry.

“We have been in business for a little over five years at this point and have handled a variety of consulting and design projects ranging from theatrical and performance-oriented venues to industrial installations,” said Gajowniczek. “This range of projects has given us the experience and the ability to look at a space and imagine all the potential options, and more importantly, realizing the potential areas where the venue will grow in the future, which is a key component of designing a scalable system that gets the most value for the client.”

SPL feels the resulting “gymatorium” at the British International School achieved exactly what the firm had envisioned.