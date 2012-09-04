Last Call, Registration for Almo E4 Dallas

Almo Professional AV, in partnership with InfoComm International, is offering one last chance to register for its next E4 AV training and networking event taking place in Dallas on September 13.

The event will feature more than 30 manufacturing partners and an updated set of 13 educational sessions, many worth CTS Renewal Units (RUs). Many of Almo’s exhibiting partners, including Samsung Electronics, NEC Display Solutions, Panasonic, Sharp and LG, will show new products during E4 Dallas.

The Dallas E4 event will feature the following new products, including:

•NanoLumens: NanoFlex 112-inch display and a NanoSlim 114-inch display in portrait mode

•Samsung Professional: 22-inch tile product, the UD22B square type narrow bezel display and NL22 transparent cube for retail display

•Sharp AQUOS: 90-inch full array LED TV with built-in WiFi (LC-90LE745U)

•Sharp Professional: 90-inch commercial grade portrait monitor

•Samsung Consumer: 75-inch ES9000 SMART LED TV with built-in WiFi and web camera

•Samsung Professional: 65- and 75-inch ME65B/ME75B LED monitors

•LG: RVF550 multi-point video teleconferencing system

•NEC: E463 new professional LED display

•AMX: DVX-2150/2155HD Enova all-in-one presentation switcher

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore multi-touch interactive displays and lampless LED projectors. They can learn the ins-and-outs of media players, see examples of signal distribution over long distances and coax, and learn how to create video wall configurations with control systems.

Women in AV

Women in AV (WAVE), a group seeking to educate, support and inspire women in AV through collaborating, mentoring and networking opportunities has the following activities planned during E4 Dallas:

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Stop by the Almo Pro AV table to talk with members of the WAVE Planning Board about how to get involved.

12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Sit at the designated WAVE lunch tables set up for dining and networking.

3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Attend the class, “What is Mentoring and Why It’s Important to You” led by WAVE founder Jennifer Willard to learn about implementing company programs and the WAVE Mentoring Program.

New Educational Sessions

The Dallas E4 educational schedule will be broken down into the following three educational tracks focusing on Emerging Technology, Technical Knowledge and Business Savvy. Each track offers multiple opportunities to earn InfoComm CTS RUs.For registration information, and a complete description of these sessions, click here.