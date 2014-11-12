Sound Artist Bill Fontana Installs Meyer Sound at Rome Museum

American sound artist Bill Fontana has partnered with Meyer Sound in the creation of "Sonic Mappings," a permanent sound art installation for Rome’s MAXXI Museum. Fontana’s musical landscape pays tribute to Rome’s Acqua Vergine, the ancient waterway that is at the heart and soul of Roman civilization. "Sonic Mappings" is the centerpiece of Open Museum Open City, the museum’s latest exhibition dedicated to sound, which MAXXI artistic director Hou Hanru describes as “the most radical and experimental aspect of contemporary art.”

Rome’s MAXXI Museum

Undertaking an ambitious artistic journey, Fontana travelled the path of the Acqua Vergine from the source springs at Salone to the ancient tunnels still in existence under the streets of Rome. By using microphones, hydrophones, and accelerometers—some placed in the water flow and some imbedded into walls—Fontana captured the diversity and full range of sonic impact and acoustic resonance. From these source recordings, Fontana created a musical composition suffused with the acoustic, harmonic, and rhythmical qualities of the water, lending a perfect complement to the sensual undulating curves of the architecture by Zaha Hadid.