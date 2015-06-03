Sony’s New Professional Laser and Lamp Projectors

The What: Sony is increasing its industry-leading share of the mid-brightness class projector market with a combination of new laser and lamp models that meet diverse installation and budget requirements for business, academic, large venue, or entertainment use.



The What Else: The new projectors include two 3LCD laser models (VPL-FHZ65 and VPL-FHZ60) to expand Sony’s growing line of Z-Phosphor laser light source projectors. They join the world’s first 3LCD laser projector, the 4,000 lumen VPL-FHZ55, widely used in smaller rooms, and the 7,000 lumen VPL-FHZ700L, designed for larger venue commercial spaces in education, corporate, government, and museum applications.

The new WUXGA (1920 x 1200) laser models deliver brightness of 6,000 lumens (VPL-FHZ65) and 5,000 lumens (VPL-FHZ60). For applications better-suited to lamp-based projection, Sony’s new VPL-FH65 (6,000 lumens) and VPL-FH60 (5,000 lumens) offer cost-effective options that still deliver high quality performance.

The Bottom Line: The new laser models are designed to deliver enhanced picture quality with new features such as “Reality Creation” and “Contrast Enhancer,” both technologies already in use by Sony’s home theater projection systems for high-end consumer entertainment. Reality Creation engine analyzes and processes every input signal to refine detail, clarity and sharpness for naturally up-scaled images. The Contrast Enhancer feature expands the perceived dynamic range of the signal in real-time.