Sony to Show SRG-360SHE at InfoComm

The What: Sony’s SRG-360SHE is a PTZ remote camera equipped with a sensitive 1/2.8-type Exmor CMOS image sensor that delivers full-HD (1920x1080 at 60p) images with extremely low noise, even in harsh lighting conditions.

The What Else: The SRG-360SHE streams detail-packed video over an IP network connection, for simpler installation with additional outputs providing simultaneous feeds over 3G-SDI and HDMI at the same time. Its triple streaming capability makes the camera ideal for corporate presentations and webcasts, allowing users to live stream content to the web and simultaneously record for editing and archive.