Sony Showcases Digital Signage at DSE 2013

At Digital Signage Expo 2013, Sony Electronics is highlighting its full line of digital signage solutions and technologies. The Sony exhibit will showcase Sony’s expanded Prodokol digital media platform and new “Simple Signage” products designed for smaller organizations, as well as its full capabilities and services, from content design and development, content scheduling, management and distribution to network monitoring and on-site installation and technical support.

Sony is expanding its Prodokol digital media platform with the introduction of Prodokol Enterprise, Prodokol Kollage and Prodokol Snap solutions. In its DSE exhibit, attendees can use a custom-developed touchscreen application that showcases the Prodokol suite of solutions and provides an overview of its applications and services.

Prodokol Enterprise is a scalable platform designed for large or complex networks. It features the Prodokol LOGIK content management and scheduling application that simplifies the content workflow process and eliminates the need for complex playlists. Instead, users tag content with metadata and playback criteria and LOGIK determines the appropriate playback destination(s). It also features a preview playlist for users to view any content loop before it’s sent.

“LOGIK eliminates the need for playlists through content tags that are associated with meta-data at each player,” said Kris Konrath, director, marketing for Convergent Media Systems, a Sony company. “LOGIK can efficiently manage thousands of content files for reliable playback with just a couple clicks of a mouse. The power of LOGIK combined with the scalability of the Prodokol Enterprise platform is what differentiates it from other “Enterprise” offerings.”

Sony is also introducing its Prodokol Kollage hosted digital signage solution. Prodokol Kollage offers content distribution capabilities while allowing users to manage content locally. With a simple web-based interface, Prodokol Kollage is a useful solution for quick service restaurants and corporate environments.

The Prodokol Snap self-managed solution features technology from SpinetiX, which is formally unveiling its Elementi software to the US market. As the next evolution of its HMD software, Elementi lets users create high-impact projects to deliver visually rich experiences to virtually any combination of screens.

In addition to its Prodokol suite of solutions, Sony is also unveiling “emerging solutions,” including a prototype HTML5 Bravia display and an Android-based solution. The HTML 5 display is designed to offer a low cost entry point for digital signage since it doesn’t require a media player or set top box. Content can be hosted from an HTTP server via Ethernet or WiFi or from a local USB. A USB drive can also support local storage requirements. It offers 1920x1080 resolution and supports all HTML content including HD video, audio and 3D graphics (via WebGL). Content can be controlled via an HTTP control server and from the TV remote.

Its android-based solution utilizes micro shelf displays that offer customers the flexibility to reach customers at the point of purchase. The displays can be utilized on a tabletop or integrated right into store fixturing. The solution features an integrated media player and WiFi making it easy to get up and running without having to run cables or rely on the store network infrastructure.

Sony’s lineup of digital signage solutions for small business applications now includes seven high-performance bundle packages designed to offer ease of use during installation and operation.

The seven “Simple Signage Solution” bundles combine a choice of high performance displays, in various sizes, with a Hyper Media Player (HMP) that contains user-friendly templates and management software. These bundles eliminate the need for extensive IT configuration, removing a major barrier of operation for small businesses.

“These new Simple Signage Solutions open the door for small businesses to easily add digital signage to their operations,” said Andre Floyd, marketing manager, digital signage for Sony Electronics. “They want the benefits that digital signage offers, but not if it brings a set of complex, difficult-to-manage tasks. Digital signage has proven its value for larger organizations with extensive IT and content production resources. These new bundles now make it easy for a user or their reseller or integrator to create content and produce powerful communication tools.”

The heart of Sony’s Simple Signage Solutions bundles is the user-friendly HMP-200 player. With its built-in drag-and-drop interface, users or providers with even the most basic computer knowledge can mix-and-match sophisticated digital signage elements including real-time weather, traffic or news feeds. Adding video from local files or streaming content, as well as freeform text or bulleted lists, requires little training or effort. Since the interface runs in a browser, it can be updated with a wireless tablet, smartphone or from a remote location.

Other features of the HMP200 include:

Template-based content creation with full template library.

1080p Full HD Playout

8G internal solid state storage

Simple network integration

Dynamic content capabilities including RSS feeds, widgets, animations, and instant messaging.

• Comprehensive, easy-to-use scheduling options.

The display models included with the Simple Signage Solution bundles include the FWD-32B1, FWD-42B2, FWD-46B2, FWD-55B2, FWD-S42H2, FWD-S46H2 and FWD- S55H2.

Sony’s line of full HD (1920x1080) flat panel public displays produce images with clarity and high contrast. The professional-grade panels are designed for continuous operation so that they can continue to communicate with customers even after hours.

The FWD-32B1, FWD-42B2, FWD-46B2 and FWD-55B2 include these features:

• Operate in Landscape or Portrait orientation

• Full complement of video interfaces

• Burn-in resistant technology

• RS-232 and RJ45 control interfaces

• LED Backlight (CCFL on FWD-32B1)

• Thin bezel

• VESA-compliant mounting

The FWD-S42H2, FWD-S46H2 and FWD-S55H2 add the following:

• Picture-in Picture

• High brightness (1000 cd/m for 55H2; 700 for 46H2 & 42H2)

• Option slot for HDSDI/SDI input card



• DICOM simulation gamma setting