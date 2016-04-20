Sony Releases VPL-FWZ65 3LCD Laser Projector

The What: Sony’s VPL-FWZ65 is a 6,000-lumen 3LCD laser light source projector that offers bright images with low running costs, minimal maintenance, and flexible installation.

The What Else: The powerful Z-Phosphor laser light source is teamed with Sony's advanced BrightEra 3LCD projection engine to deliver extremely crisp WXGA (1280x800) resolution images with natural-looking rich, stable colors. Offering 20,000 hours of virtually maintenance-free operation, reality creation to analyze and process every input signal to refine detail, clarity and sharpness for naturally up-scaled images, edge blending to seamlessly blend images from multiple projectors and a variety of optional lenses, the new projector is a high-performing choice with a low total cost of ownership that is ideal for a wide range of business, education and general presentation applications.