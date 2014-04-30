Sony President Mike Fasulo to Deliver 2014 CEDIA EXPO Opening Keynote

CEDIA has announced that Sony Electronics president and COO Mike Fasulo will deliver the 2014 CEDIA EXPO Opening Keynote on Wednesday, September 10 in Denver.

Sony's Mike Fasulo

“Being a completely vertical company, from content creation to consumer consumption, Sony’s unique industry reach will provide real insights for home technology professionals,” said Dave Pedigo, CEDIA senior director of technology and learning. “We are talking about a company that goes beyond producing products for our industry. Sony is leading the creation of content to meet the demands of 4K and enhanced audio specifications. They are able to provide a full-picture perspective that we have not seen or heard before at CEDIA EXPO.”

Recent additions to Sony’s product line for integrators has created buzz around the industry and shown a dedication to the high-performance side of its product offerings. Sony has had a strong presence on the CEDIA EXPO show floor, especially in recent years with the increased interest in 4K displays. Sony was one of the key manufacturers exhibiting at the first CEDIA EXPO held in Amelia Island in 1990 and has played a pivotal role in the custom install industry since then.

“Sony is committed to investing in the home entertainment and sound categories, especially at CEDIA EXPO to bring exciting and immersive experiences to consumers, from the professional lens to the living room," Fasulo commented. "Collaborating with CEDIA in this industry keynote provides Sony with an opportunity to exclusively deliver information to home technology professionals that will assist them in ultimately providing the best home entertainment experience possible. We will continue to invest in these technologies that raise the consumer experience and help dealers be successful.”

Fasulo joined Sony in 1984 as a junior financial analyst, serving in several positions and disciplines throughout his tenure, including executive vice president of consumer sales. Previously, while serving as president of the Media Solutions Company, Mike was responsible for a successful turnaround of the business. As president of e-Solutions, he was responsible for the creation and launch of a new online and retail store business startup, Sony Style. As Chief Marketing Officer, he drove the first-ever SEL integrated marketing campaign unifying One Sony. More recently, Fasulo led the transformation of SEL’s commercial investment program, which saved hundreds of millions of dollars and transformed the sales organization to a consumer focused execution team.

The Opening Keynote will take place on Wednesday, September 10, 2014 at 5:30 p.m. in the Four Seasons Ballroom of the Colorado Convention Center. Registration for CEDIA EXPO opens June 4.