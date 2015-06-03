Sommer Cable to Introduce New 6G/12 SDI Cables

- Sommer Cable America is introducing for the first time at InfoComm new 6G/12G SDI cables designed for the latest 4K and higher video production systems from such companies as Blackmagic Design and Atomos. Featured are a variety of glass fiber hybrid cables with two single-mode optical fiber elements for video signal transmission and power for the camera.
- Sommer uses its highly flexible and compact camera cable, SC-Octopus 244 Hybrid, for a breakout solution that terminates into Sommer's Glandmaster splice adapter, where it ends with an LC duplex and a four-pin XLR connector. Alternatively, another version is comprised of a breakout box that can be disconnected via SMPTE connector at termination.