SM&W Celebrates 30 Years in Acoustical Consulting

Shen Milsom & Wilke is celebrating its 30th anniversary in the technology and acoustical consulting industry.To honor this milestone, the firm launched an anniversary websitethat showcases a video of Fred Shen sharing his early experiences starting the firm, and a video of Tom Shen, CEO, discussing the firm’s core values and vision for the future.To further commemorate this achievement, Fred Shen made a contribution to the Fred T. Shen Endowed Scholarship Fund at his alma mater, the University of Michigan. The donation goes to both the College of Engineering, and the Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning.

In reflecting on the evolution of technology over the past 30 years, SM&W asked the children of the staff to draw what the future will look like when they grow up. A gallery of the children’s artwork is included on the site. To recognize the children’s efforts, SM&W made a donation to the INOVA Children's Hospital.

“When I started the firm, there were two forces that shaped my vision: the emerging global economy, and the convergence of the specialty disciplinary services in building designs. To meet the first, I set out to build a global footprint. To meet the second, we worked hard to join all the interrelated disciplines together to provide a single source of responsibility to serve our clients efficiently,” says Fred Shen, Founder and Chairman. “We thank our clients, partners and staff for the success that SM&W has achieved over the last 30 years.”

“Our mission is to stay at the forefront of evolving technology through ongoing education of our staff,” says Tom Shen, CEO. “We will continue to be strategic and creative in our approach so that we can meet the dynamic demands of our clients.”