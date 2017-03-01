SMPTE Opens Call for Papers for SMPTE 2017 Annual Technical Conference, Exhibition

The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) is seeking proposals for technical papers for the SMPTE 2017 Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition (SMPTE 2017), October 23-26, 2017, in Hollywood, CA. Proposed papers must be informational and address technical theory, research, innovations, applications, or practices specific to an evolving technology relevant to the media industry. Abstracts must be submitted online no later than May 15.

"As SMPTE enters its next century, technological innovation is accelerating," said Sara Kudrle, SMPTE education director, SMPTE fellow, and SMPTE 2017 program committee co-chair along with Thomas Edwards. "The technologies that enable creative storytelling have already made significant advancements. Higher resolutions, faster frame rates, wider color gamut, and bit depths are regularly being introduced while current conversations are exploring IT and cloud technologies, virtualization, and artificial intelligence with a focus on how they will impact the industry. The papers presented at the conference will delve into these and other key questions shaping the future of the motion imaging industry."

Possible paper topics include subjects such as ultra high definition (UHD); color and dynamic range management; the future of media distribution (OTT, ATSC 3.0, mobile, etc.); media infrastructure (SDI, IP); workflow management (file-based, automation); cloud and virtualized media processing; image acquisition and processing; content management and storage, restoration, and preservation; cinema processing and projection technology; human perception of images and sound; image and sound quality and monitoring; new compression techniques and implementations; content and network security; new audio technologies; advances in display technologies; future media technology (virtual reality, augmented reality, 360 video); machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) technology for professional content creation; and encouraging diversity in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

A more comprehensive listing of potential topics, along with instructions on submitting an abstract, is available at www.smpte.org/smpte2017.

Proposed papers may be research- or theory-oriented presentations, case studies, tutorials, or technical descriptions of an application or implementation.

SMPTE encourages authors to submit their paper proposals early. If SMPTE receives a suitable selection of papers prior to the deadline, it will not extend the deadline for submissions. Papers that are commercial or promotional in nature will not be considered, nor will those that have already been published. Student papers are strongly encouraged.

Further information about SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org.