Wireless Ronin RoninCast Upgrade for Digital Signage

Wireless Ronin Technologies has rolled out an upgrade of its flagship RoninCast software platform– to continue to extend the multi-channel integrated marketing technologies offering launched in 2011. The RoninCast software update includes:

• Automated conversion capability for smartphone and tablet content delivery

• Additional data integration capabilities for data-driven content and integration with social media

• New organization and control features allowing users to align content to their organizational structures

• Performance and usability improvements

RoninCast software now also features an enhanced reporting infrastructure for improved system monitoring and business intelligence. This reporting, along with a full upgrade of its network operations center ticket management and CRM system, provides the support capacity needed for large scale rollouts. The upgrade has been a key driver for recent new business, including new pilot programs with major brands such as Buffalo Wild Wings, Nissan Canada, and Burgerville. Wireless Ronin has also deployed these upgrades to longstanding clients such as ARAMARK and Chrysler, providing them the best digital marketing solutions available in the market today.

