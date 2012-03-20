Sharp Introduces New AQUOS Line on Stampede AV Tour

Amherst, NY--Stampede announced that its Spring 2012 Big Book of AV Tour (BBOAV) will give ProAV dealers their first in-depth look at Sharp's new line of AQUOS BOARD Interactive Display Systems.

According to Stampede president Kevin Kelly, "We are honored to join forces with Sharp to present this remarkable new, game-changing product line to North American ProAV dealers attending our Spring 2012 Big Book of AV Tour. This year's tour will place added emphasis on the education channel and the AQUOS BOARD Interactive Display Systems represent the next great advance in in-class learning and collaboration. With a simple user interface and the ability to save, share and print documents including the user-input markup, educators and students can discuss information in a whole new way."

Stampede is creating a series of customized training sessions that cover every capability of the new AQUOS BOARD displays. "Training is a hallmark of all our BBOAV tours but this year we are putting an added emphasis on training to ensure that our dealers master this remarkable new product line."

The new line of AQUOS BOARD displays is the first commercial grade line of interactive displays to carry Sharp's AQUOS name. With 60-inch, 70-inch and 80-inch models now available, Sharp AQUOS BOARD Interactive Display Systems can provide every educator with a highly engaging learning tool that is easy to operate and allows them to explore new teaching methods.

Further facilitating global collaboration, the AQUOS BOARD offers users seamless integration with presentation and video conferencing technologies, including WebEx, GoToMeeting and Skype. Additionally, the system will be fully compatible with a full array of familiar Microsoft products (Microsoft Office Suite,Microsoft Windows 7 and Microsoft touch Pack for Windows).

In addition to the PN-L802B stand-alone display, which comes with a three-year onsite parts and labor limited warranty, customers also have the option of purchasing a bundled solution. The bundle - PN-L802B-PKG -includes the AQUOS BOARD 80-inch class, full-array, LED backlit, interactive touch-panel display, the PN-TPC2W7 Compact Whiteboard PC and rolling cart floor stand. The whiteboard PC connects easily to the rear of the display; utilizes an Intel Pentium dual-core 2.5 GHz processor and comes pre-loaded with Microsoft Windows 7, Sharp Pen Software and touch-screen drivers, and is sold with a HDMI connecting cable for easy system set-up.

The AQUOS BOARD 80-inch class LED touch-panel, with full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution, is equipped with Sharp's UV2A photo alignment and Full Array LED backlight technologies to create an energy-efficient screen that is easy to read in most environments, regardless of ambient light.

Users can make meetings more interactive by drawing and taking notes directly on-screen, and saving new versions to their PC or printing them to a connected Sharp Multifunction Product (MFP). The intuitive software also lets users select pen colors and eraser functions easily, with a click of the touch pen button. Furthermore, existing images can be easily scanned and displayed by connecting to a networked Sharp MFP via the pen software.

With the intuitive Sharp Pen Software application, using the tip of a finger or touch pen, users can open and close documents, enlarge or shrink images, and even create hard-copy printouts of the final annotated images with a compatible printer. Because the Sharp Pen Software is compatible with Windows 7, it can easily import Microsoft Office documents, including PowerPoint presentations.