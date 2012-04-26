Clear-Com Tempest2400 MasterBelt

The Tempest2400 MasterBelt digital wireless intercom offers mobile broadcasters the ability to coordinate and communicate hands-free within the form of a Tempest2400 BeltStation. The MasterBelt can be paired with any standard Tempest2400 CP-222 two-channel BeltStation to create a full-featured two-channel system in the 2.4 GHz band. The MasterBelt itself also functions as a BeltStation allowing up to six full-duplex wireless users to be in communications. Designed to be comfortable, rugged and robust, the MasterBelt Station and all Tempest BeltStations can operate in harsh weather conditions. The MasterBelt is provided with a rechargeable Li-Polymer battery capable of up to eight hours of operation, or it can be powered by three standard AA alkaline batteries as backup, providing four hours of operations.