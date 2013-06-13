Barco's ClickShare Updates BYOD Tech at InfoComm

I like a side of silliness with my AV, so I love the term BYOD. For those of you who have not heard—this is the new coined term for, “Bring Your Own Device,” in the conference room arena. I'm not sure which company or person came up with the slogan, but I like it.

In that respect Barco's ClickShare, which has now been on the market about 6 months, has announced a few exciting updates. Clickshare allows users to bring their own device (Mac or PC) to a meeting, and by connecting the USB dongle with their notorious “button,” your laptop is mirrored to the main screen in the room via the Wi-Fi network.