SMART Taps Ingram Micro to Distribute SMART kapp

SMART Technologies has added Ingram Micro as a North American distributor of the SMART kapp digital capture board.

Designed to replace old-fashioned dry-erase boards and flipcharts, SMART kapp is as easy and intuitive to use as its predecessors. SMART kapp enables users to instantly transfer what's written on the board to any device, share this content in real-time via the mobile application, and capture and save anything written or drawn on the board in JPEG or PDF format, in the cloud or to USB.

"At Ingram Micro we take pride in bringing cutting-edge, business-relevant technology solutions to market," said Tim Ament, SVP of Ingram Micro Advanced Solutions. "We are pleased to play such an integral role in the go-to-market strategy for SMART kapp digital capture board. Collaboration technologies are in demand and represent a growing market opportunity for our channel partners."

"SMART kapp is a unique and revolutionary product, and because of that, we need strong channel partners, like Ingram Micro, who are able to reach customers globally as we ramp up to mass production," said Neil Gaydon, CEO, SMART Technologies. "We are excited to leverage Ingram Micro's services and customer reach to help us deliver on what we believe will be a strong demand for SMART kapp."

In addition to Ingram Micro, SMART kapp is available through a group of select channel partners in North America and several online retailers.