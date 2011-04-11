DOOH Figures Show Growth

- Global digital out-of-home media (DOOH) revenue generated by digital place-based network, billboard and signage operators, grew 16.3 percent to $6.47 billion in 2010 and is projected to expand 16.9 percent in 2011, according to new data released by Stamford, CT-based research consultancy PQ Media.
- U.S. DOOH operator revenue grew at an accelerated 15.1 percent in 2010 to $2.07 billion and is projected to expand another 16.7 percent in 2011, according to the PQ Media Global Digital Out-of-Home Media Forecast 2011-2015.
- PQ Media released the 4th edition of its Global Digital Out-of-Home Media Forecast at the Digital Signage Expo in Las Vegas, where CEO Patrick Quinn keynoted the second annual Digital Out-of-Home Advertising Summit. The new report includes actual full-year 2010 revenue and growth by DOOH platforms, venue categories, the four major global regions and 16 leading markets worldwide. It also includes five-year forecasts, five-year histories and a wealth of other exclusive data, analytics and insights.
- PQ Media defines the global DOOH sector through two major platform segments — digital place-based networks (DPN) and digital billboards and signage (DBB) — and six venue and location categories, including cinema, retail, office, entertainment, transit and roadside.
- Global DPN revenue, the larger of the two platforms, grew 14.5 percent to $5.06 billion in 2010, driven by strong double-digit rebounds from the 2009 malaise in key leading markets in all four major regions — the Americas, Europe, Asia/Pacific, and Middle East and Africa, according to PQ Media. The U.S., the world’s largest overall DOOH and DPN market, as well as Brazil, the U.K., Russia, China and India each expanded at double-digit rates in 2010. These markets are expected to post similar growth again in 2011, when PQ Media projects global DPN revenue will increase 15.2 percent. U.S. DPN revenue bounced back from a slight decline in 2009 to post a 15 percent gain to $1.54 billion in 2010. U.S. growth is forecast to accelerate to 16 percent in 2011, driven by double-digit expansion in all five venue categories, including the largest, cinema, and the fastest-growing, office, according to the PQ Media Global Digital Out-of-Home Media Forecast 2011-2015.
- Meanwhile, global DBB revenue growth jumped 23.2 percent in 2010 to $1.41 billion, fueled by accelerated double-digit growth in all four regions. The U.S., U.K. and the emerging BRIC markets each produced faster double-digit growth in 2010 and are projected to generate similar increases in 2011, when PQ Media anticipates global DBB revenue will rise 23.1 percent. U.S. DBB revenue increased 15.4 percent to $532 million in 2010 and is expected grow at an accelerated 18.8 percent in 2011, fueled by gains in all four location categories, primarily roadside, the largest.