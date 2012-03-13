DSE Reveals 2012 Content Award Winners

Atlanta, GA--Digital Signage Expo (DSE) has announced the independently judged winners of its Apex & Content Awards for 2012 at its 3rd Annual Awards Dinner Sponsored this year by the Digital Signage Federation.

This year Gold, Silver and Bronze Apex Awards were presented to winners in 11 categories from a field of 88 entrants, representing 18 countries, as:

Arts, Entertainment & Recreation

GOLD Parx Casino, nominated by Cisco

SILVER Museum of Design Atlanta, nominated by Prism Technologies,Inc.

BRONZE Bally Total Fitness, nominated by Helios Interactive Technologies, Inc.

Business, Industry & Government

GOLD Radio-Canada/Telecine Multimedia, nominated by Scala, Inc.

SILVER Harley-Davidson York Vehicle Operations, nominated by Cisco

BRONZE Christie Network Operations Center, nominated by Arsenal Media

Education & Healthcare

GOLD Wisconsin Institutes for Discovery, nominated by ZEBRADOG

SILVER Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics, nominated by Westbury National

BRONZE CTV, nominated by Sistem 9 Medya

Event Venues

GOLD Sun Life Financial BuzzWall at Kodak Theater, nominated by Arsenal Media

SILVER HP Pavilion at San Jose, nominated by Daktronics

BRONZE LIVESTRONG Sporting Park, nominated by Cisco

Food & Beverage

GOLD Holyfield’s Restaurant GmbH & Co. KG, nominated by Scala & Newroom Media

SILVER Starbucks Coffee Co., nominated by Wireless Ronin Technologies

BRONZE Arcos Dourados Comércio de Alimentos (McDonald’s Brazil), nominated by Megamidia Publicidade e Comunicacao

Hospitality

GOLD The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, nominated by Samsung Electronics America – Enterprise Business Division

SILVER Montérégie Tourism Association, nominated by Arsenal Media

BRONZE The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, nominated by Four Winds Interactive

Interactive Self-Service

GOLD CTM Media Group, nominated by ComQi

SILVER Build-A-Bear Workshop, nominated by Build-A-Bear Workshop

BRONZE Central Kansas Revival, nominated by bloomfield knoble, inc.

New Concept

GOLD Experience Station, nominated by Intel & Inwindow Outdoor

SILVER Red Leaf Retail Concepts, Inc., nominated by Red Leaf Retail Concepts

BRONZE “Diji-Taste” by Kraft Foods, nominated by Intel Corp.

Public Spaces

GOLD Paramount Pictures/Nickelodeon Movies – The Grove & The Westfield San Francisco Centre, nominated by Inwindow Outdoor

SILVER Oxford Properties Group/Scarborough Town Centre, nominated by Capital Networks, Ltd.

BRONZE Costa Rica Shopping Centers, nominated by IMC

Retail

GOLD Benetton Live Windows, nominated by Fabrica

SILVER Fresh, nominated by Christie Digital/Christie Digital Managed Services

BRONZE Sony Stores, nominated by Convergent Media Systems

Transportation

GOLD Melbourne Airport, nominated by Cisco

SILVER Port Columbus International Airport, nominated by Columbus Regional

Airport Authority

BRONZE New Mexico Rail Runner Express, nominated by Scala, Inc.

The DSE 2012 Apex Award of the Year winner is: Wisconsin Institutes for Discovery, nominated by ZEBRA DOG

This year Gold, Silver and Bronze Content Awards were presented to winners in nine different categories from a field of 83 entrants, representing eight different countries, as:

Arts, Entertainment & Recreation

GOLD iA Interactive for content created for Cinépolis

SILVER Prism Technologies for content created for Museum of Design Atlanta – Atlanta: Beyond Bricks & Sticks

BRONZE Saddle Ranch Digital for content created for Martin-Lawrence Galleries

Business, Industry & Government

GOLD Lockheed Martin Aeronautics for content created for Velocity News Network

SILVER Flixio Studios for content created for CubeSmart Interactive Kiosk

BRONZE Arsenal Media for content created for Christie Network Operations Center

Education & Healthcare

GOLD Second Story Interactive Studios for content created for University of Oregon Ford Alumni Center

SILVER Gilmore Group for content created for Walgreens’ “Arm Yourself” Campaign

BRONZE Sistem 9 Medya for content created for CTV

Event Venues

GOLD Arsenal Media for content created for Miami Dolphins BuzzWall at Sun Life Stadium

SILVER Orlando Magic for content created for Orlando Magic Digital Signage at Amway Center

BRONZE Insteo for content created for Activision’s Call of Duty XP Event

Food & Beverage

GOLD Newroom Media for content created for Holyfields Interactive Self-Service Ordering Kiosk

SILVER PlayNetwork for content created for Dick’s Last Resort Original Series – Reel World Dicks & Dick’s Quickies

BRONZE WAND Corp. for content created for Smashburger Corporate Digital Menu Board Initiative

Hospitality

GOLD Arsenal Media for content created for Montérégie Tourism House

SILVER Blue Pony Digital for content created for Aria Casino – Jean George Steakhouse

BRONZE TPW Productions, LLC for content created for Ho-Chunk Gaming More Action

Multi-Platform

GOLD DOOHgood

SILVER Aerva & Kodak for content created for Your New York Minute in Times Square

BRONZE Groupe ViVA for content created for Cars Trivia

Public Spaces

GOLD Pearl Media for content created for Lexus CT Earth Night 3D

SILVER Insteo for content created for LA Live - TapouT

BRONZE Daktronics Creative Services for content created for Samsung ‘Tis the

Season Holiday Greeting

Retail

GOLD St. Joseph Content l Alchemy for content created for The Shoppes at Ocean Drive – Romero Britto

SILVER Kinetik 3D for content created for Southern Comfort Glasses-Free 3D POS Campaign

BRONZE Insteo for content created for KODI Boutique

The DSE 2012 Content Award of the Year winner is: Second Story Interactive Studios for content created for University of Oregon Ford Alumni Center