DSE Reveals 2012 Content Award Winners

Atlanta, GA--Digital Signage Expo (DSE) has announced the independently judged winners of its Apex & Content Awards for 2012 at its 3rd Annual Awards Dinner Sponsored this year by the Digital Signage Federation.
This year Gold, Silver and Bronze Apex Awards were presented to winners in 11 categories from a field of 88 entrants, representing 18 countries, as:
Arts, Entertainment & Recreation
GOLD Parx Casino, nominated by Cisco
SILVER Museum of Design Atlanta, nominated by Prism Technologies,Inc.
BRONZE Bally Total Fitness, nominated by Helios Interactive Technologies, Inc.
Business, Industry & Government
GOLD Radio-Canada/Telecine Multimedia, nominated by Scala, Inc.
SILVER Harley-Davidson York Vehicle Operations, nominated by Cisco
BRONZE Christie Network Operations Center, nominated by Arsenal Media
Education & Healthcare
GOLD Wisconsin Institutes for Discovery, nominated by ZEBRADOG
SILVER Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics, nominated by Westbury National
BRONZE CTV, nominated by Sistem 9 Medya
Event Venues
GOLD Sun Life Financial BuzzWall at Kodak Theater, nominated by Arsenal Media
SILVER HP Pavilion at San Jose, nominated by Daktronics
BRONZE LIVESTRONG Sporting Park, nominated by Cisco
Food & Beverage
GOLD Holyfield’s Restaurant GmbH & Co. KG, nominated by Scala & Newroom Media
SILVER Starbucks Coffee Co., nominated by Wireless Ronin Technologies
BRONZE Arcos Dourados Comércio de Alimentos (McDonald’s Brazil), nominated by Megamidia Publicidade e Comunicacao
Hospitality
GOLD The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, nominated by Samsung Electronics America – Enterprise Business Division
SILVER Montérégie Tourism Association, nominated by Arsenal Media
BRONZE The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, nominated by Four Winds Interactive
Interactive Self-Service
GOLD CTM Media Group, nominated by ComQi
SILVER Build-A-Bear Workshop, nominated by Build-A-Bear Workshop
BRONZE Central Kansas Revival, nominated by bloomfield knoble, inc.
New Concept
GOLD Experience Station, nominated by Intel & Inwindow Outdoor
SILVER Red Leaf Retail Concepts, Inc., nominated by Red Leaf Retail Concepts
BRONZE “Diji-Taste” by Kraft Foods, nominated by Intel Corp.
Public Spaces
GOLD Paramount Pictures/Nickelodeon Movies – The Grove & The Westfield San Francisco Centre, nominated by Inwindow Outdoor
SILVER Oxford Properties Group/Scarborough Town Centre, nominated by Capital Networks, Ltd.
BRONZE Costa Rica Shopping Centers, nominated by IMC
Retail
GOLD Benetton Live Windows, nominated by Fabrica
SILVER Fresh, nominated by Christie Digital/Christie Digital Managed Services
BRONZE Sony Stores, nominated by Convergent Media Systems
Transportation
GOLD Melbourne Airport, nominated by Cisco
SILVER Port Columbus International Airport, nominated by Columbus Regional
Airport Authority
BRONZE New Mexico Rail Runner Express, nominated by Scala, Inc.
The DSE 2012 Apex Award of the Year winner is: Wisconsin Institutes for Discovery, nominated by ZEBRA DOG
This year Gold, Silver and Bronze Content Awards were presented to winners in nine different categories from a field of 83 entrants, representing eight different countries, as:
Arts, Entertainment & Recreation
GOLD iA Interactive for content created for Cinépolis
SILVER Prism Technologies for content created for Museum of Design Atlanta – Atlanta: Beyond Bricks & Sticks
BRONZE Saddle Ranch Digital for content created for Martin-Lawrence Galleries
Business, Industry & Government
GOLD Lockheed Martin Aeronautics for content created for Velocity News Network
SILVER Flixio Studios for content created for CubeSmart Interactive Kiosk
BRONZE Arsenal Media for content created for Christie Network Operations Center
Education & Healthcare
GOLD Second Story Interactive Studios for content created for University of Oregon Ford Alumni Center
SILVER Gilmore Group for content created for Walgreens’ “Arm Yourself” Campaign
BRONZE Sistem 9 Medya for content created for CTV
Event Venues
GOLD Arsenal Media for content created for Miami Dolphins BuzzWall at Sun Life Stadium
SILVER Orlando Magic for content created for Orlando Magic Digital Signage at Amway Center
BRONZE Insteo for content created for Activision’s Call of Duty XP Event
Food & Beverage
GOLD Newroom Media for content created for Holyfields Interactive Self-Service Ordering Kiosk
SILVER PlayNetwork for content created for Dick’s Last Resort Original Series – Reel World Dicks & Dick’s Quickies
BRONZE WAND Corp. for content created for Smashburger Corporate Digital Menu Board Initiative
Hospitality
GOLD Arsenal Media for content created for Montérégie Tourism House
SILVER Blue Pony Digital for content created for Aria Casino – Jean George Steakhouse
BRONZE TPW Productions, LLC for content created for Ho-Chunk Gaming More Action
Multi-Platform
GOLD DOOHgood
SILVER Aerva & Kodak for content created for Your New York Minute in Times Square
BRONZE Groupe ViVA for content created for Cars Trivia
Public Spaces
GOLD Pearl Media for content created for Lexus CT Earth Night 3D
SILVER Insteo for content created for LA Live - TapouT
BRONZE Daktronics Creative Services for content created for Samsung ‘Tis the
Season Holiday Greeting
Retail
GOLD St. Joseph Content l Alchemy for content created for The Shoppes at Ocean Drive – Romero Britto
SILVER Kinetik 3D for content created for Southern Comfort Glasses-Free 3D POS Campaign
BRONZE Insteo for content created for KODI Boutique
The DSE 2012 Content Award of the Year winner is: Second Story Interactive Studios for content created for University of Oregon Ford Alumni Center