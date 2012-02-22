People and Rep News March 2012

COSTA MESA, CA–QSC AUDIO PRODUCTS has appointed JOE PEAVEY as product manager, software. Peavey has focused on creating hardware and software solutions for various audio manufacturers and consulting services for integrators in the U.S. and Canada since leaving his family's business, Peavey Electronics, in 2006. QSC has also hired STEVE SPITTLE as business development manager. Spittle previously worked for Avid and was vice president/owner of Millar Electronics, a Southeastern U.S. rep firm.

SUDBURY, MA—REVOLABS has announced that co-founder and CEO MARTIN BODLEY will move to the board level as the non-executive chairman of the board. Co-founder JP CARNEY has been named the company’s chief executive officer.

JP Carney

Martin Bodley



RISSKOV, DENMARK—TC GROUP has appointed KEVIN ALEXANDER, CEO of subsidiary TC-Helicon, as vice president of business management MI and HD. TC Group International is reinforcing its presence in the Middle East by assigning PAYMAN ABDALI as sales manager. Abdali has more than 14 years of experience within the field and will focus on the pro audio and broadcast markets in the Middle East.

PHILADELPHIA, PA—ALMO PROFESSIONAL A/V has announced it now offers LCD video wall systems and digital signage products, large commercial flatscreens, touchscreens and embedded displays from digital display technology provider, PLANAR SYSTEMS. Almo Pro A/V also announced that Planar will participate as an exhibitor on the 2012 E4 AV training and networking tour, starting in the spring.

RICHARDSON, TX—AMX has announced an agreement with GRAYBAR, a leading electrical, communications, and data networking products distributor and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services. Graybar will sell AMX SchoolView, the IP-centric, campus-wide solution for schools striving to implement the latest education technology and emergency alert systems.

HHB’s international sales manager Matthew Fletcher with the HHB line of Recording Media products.



INDIANAPOLIS, IN— GLOBALVUE has named KINGSTON DISTRIBUTION as the first national distributor for GlobalVue’s new line of hospitality and commercial televisions, which launched in late August, 2011.

BRADFORD, UK— CALIBRE UK has added SIMULATION DISPLAYS, a Division of Paradigm AV, as its channel partner for Europe. Simulation Displays will supply Calibre UK products to integrators and solution providers in the simulation, education, and training industry.